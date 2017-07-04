Iggy Azalea has ended her long-running feud with Azealia Banks by joining forces for a collaboration.

The '212' rapper will appear on the Australian beauty's forthcoming record 'Digital Distortion' as the pair have decided to bury the hatchet once and for all after being at each other's throats since a tirade was launched in 2014.

Announcing the shock duet on Snapchat on Monday (03.07.17), Iggy wrote: ''Public Service Announcement, Azealia is going to be on DD. We are collaborating. Burn your wigs now or preserve them in your freezer for release day. (sic)''

The 'Fancy' hitmaker then took to Twitter after backlash from her fans to explain why she had decided to team up with Azealia and turn the situation into a ''positive''.

In a series of tweets, she wrote: ''I dont expect you guys to understand why i would collaborate with someone who has publicly said they hope i die ...

''This has been something extremely negative for so long, if there is a way to make it positive and also be creative together, im here for it. (sic)''

In 2014, Azealia blasted Iggy, 27, for staying silent on ''black issues'' such as the police killings of Eric Garner and Michael Brown.

She wrote: ''its funny to see people Like Igloo Australia silent when these things happen... Black Culture is cool, but black issues sure aren't huh? (sic)''

But Iggy later hit back: ''Theres more to sparking a change than trolling on social media. World issues shouldnt be used as a poor excuse to promote fan battles. (sic)''

Just last year, Azealia - who has also been embroiled in disputes with the likes of Zayn Malik and Eminem in the past - fired off an expletive-laden tirade against Iggy on Twitter, after she criticised Beyoncé for supposedly poking fun at ''stereotypical white names'' like Becky on her album 'Lemonade'.

The row erupted after a Twitter follower referred to Iggy as Becky, the mystery woman Beyoncé mentions on her new album, who she suggests was romantically involved with her husband Jay-Z.

Iggy said: ''Don't ever call me Becky. Generalizing ANY race by calling them one sterotypical name for said race ... I personally don't think is very cool, the end. (sic)''