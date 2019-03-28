Idris Elba was a big winner at the National Film Awards UK 2019.

The 'Yardie' filmmaker was honoured with the Best Director prize for his work on the crime drama - based on Victor Headley's novel of the same name - at the fifth annual ceremony in London's Porchester Hall on Wednesday evening (27.03.19).

The movie itself - which marks Elba's debut behind the camera for a feature film - was also recognised with the Best Drama gong, while 'Black Panther' was named Best International Film and 'Sherlock Gnomes' won in the Best Animation category.

Meanwhile, the ceremony also paid tribute to British film icon Sir Michael Caine as the veteran actor was this year's recipient of the Global Contribution to motion picture award.

With a career spanning 70 years, the star has appeared on the big screen in the likes of 'The Italian Job', 'The Dark Knight' trilogy, 'The Prestige' and 'King of Thieves'.

Elsewhere on the winners list, 'The Happy Prince' actor Rupert Everett and 'Obey' actress Sophie Kennedy were each honoured for their leading roles, with 'The Intent 2' star Justin Clake named Best Newcomer.

Established in 2014, the National Film Awards celebrates the work of established and independent film makers, with 2.5 million public votes received for this year's ceremony.

The awards show is also held annually in the states, and the US awards show - the National Film & TV Awards - takes place at the Globe Theatre in Los Angeles on December 3.

National Film Awards UK 2019 full winners list:

Best Animation Film

'Sherlock Gnomes'

Best International Film

'Black Panther'

Global Contribution to motion picture

Sir Michael Caine

Best Director 2019

Idris Elba ('Yardie')

Best Actor 2019

Rupert Everett ('The Happy Prince')

Best Actress 2019

Sophie Kennedy Clarke ('Obey')

Best Newcomer 2019

Justin Clarke ('The Intent 2')

Best Supporting Actress 2019

Charlotte Milchard ('Scott and Sid')

Outstanding Contribution Award 2019

Sylvia Young

Best Drama 2019

'Yardie'

Best TV Drama Series 2019

'Collateral'

Best Thriller 2019

'Red con 1'

Best Action 2019

'Intent 2'

Best Independent Film 2019

'Dead Ringer'

Best Screenplay 2019

'16/03'

Best Documentary 2019

'After the Screaming Stops'

Best British Film 2019

'Scott & Sid'

Best Comedy 2019

'The More You Ignore Me'

Best Breakthrough Performance 2019

Justin 'Ghetts' Clarke

Best Feature Film 2019

'Gloves Off'

Best Producer 2019

Kristian Brodie ('Beast')

Best Film Distribution Company 2019

Evolutionary films

Best Film Production Company

Carnaby International