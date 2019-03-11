Idris Elba isn't rehearsing for his DJ set at Coachella, although he does admit he's a little nervous for the gig because the festival is a ''big deal''.
The 46-year-old actor is set to tackle a special DJ set at the annual music festival in California next month, but has said the scale of the performance isn't getting him too worried, as he's not even planning to rehearse his set before the big day.
He said: ''No rehearsals. I've got a two-hour set, so I'm just going to bang some great records together. I'm in a dance tent with other DJs who play what I play, so hopefully we're just going to bring some energy.''
The 'Luther' star admits he ''of course'' feels some nerves ahead of the performance, but says he's still looking forward to it.
He added: ''Coachella is a big deal. I'm excited about that.''
And although he has made a name for himself as an actor, Idris has a ''great'' time getting up on stage to perform.
Speaking to Us Weekly magazine, he said: ''Deejaying is great, man. I've had a great few years doing it, doing it where people know more about it, doing Coachella this year.''
Last year, the 'Thor' actor even played a DJ set at the reception for Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex's wedding, which was held at Frogmore House in Windsor following their nuptials nearby at St. George's Chapel at Windsor Castle.
Following the event, Idris said he thought Prince Harry was joking when he asked him to perform.
He said: ''I told him nothing and then he asked if I would DJ at his wedding ... I was like is this a joke?''
Explaining his connecting to the British royal family, he explained: ''So Harry and I have hung out a couple of times through his dad's (Prince Charles) charity - The Prince's Trust - and he really helped me out when I was a young actor so I work with them a lot.
''Harry came to a couple of parties that I DJed and he was like, 'What are you doing on [May 19]' and I told him nothing and then he asked if I would DJ at his wedding.''
