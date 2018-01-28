Idris Elba wants to make another movie with Jessica Chastain.

The 45-year-old actor had a great time working with the actress on 'Molly's Game' and would love to recreate their ''amazing'' chemistry on another project, no matter what it is.

Asked what their chemistry was like on the poker drama, he said: ''Amazing. I think it's great when actors meet each other and like each other but then also when they sort of really go at working together. They create something that challenges themselves and challenges the audience. If I can work with Jessica again, I absolutely will. Even if it was a role that was very different from the roles we have now, I could still trust her work ethic and how I feel when I'm working with her that we're going to do the best work. That's a really lucky place for me.''

Elba - who has daughter Isan 16, and son Winston, three, from previous relationships - identified very much with the character he plays in 'Molly's Game', lawyer Charlie Jaffey who defends high stakes poker game planner Molly Bloom in court.

He explained: ''I think some of how I feel has come through in Charlie. There was this character that was struggling with an internal relationship with his daughter -a single father, to some degree, feeling a little bit dejected from the industry. Not dejected, but he's a lawyer that went after really bad guys, really detailed criminals and he stopped doing that. It was killing his personal life and then here he was, about to take on something like that again. He did judge this woman, this poker apprentice princess and then there was his true love, his daughter, who said, 'Dad I think you should read [Molly's] book.'

''It struck a chord with me. Some things are closer to home than you think and while he's sitting in his big office going, 'I don't know if I could take your case,' actually, it became the one thing in his life that changed his life, changed her life and actually changed the law in some degree. It's great.''

The film is based on Bloom's memoir 'Molly's Game: From Hollywood's Elite to Wall Street's Billionaire Boys Club, My High-Stakes Adventure in the World of Underground Poker' and follows the true story of the beautiful, young, Olympic-class skier - played by Chastain - who ran the world's most exclusive high-stakes poker game for a decade before being arrested in the middle of the night by the FBI.

Players included Hollywood royalty, sports stars, business titans and the Russian mob.