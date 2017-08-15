Idris Elba wants Matthew Mcconaughey to play a young Odin in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

The 44-year-old actor has been starring as Heimdall since the first 'Thor' movie back in 2011 and would like to see his 'Dark Tower' co-star portray a young version the All-Father of all the Nordic Gods.

Speaking to MTV News, Elba said: ''In Marvel world? There's a couple of versions. He could be Thor's dad.

''Play a young version of him. Smash it.''

Odin, who is the father of Thor, is currently played by Sir Anthony Hopkins who last reprised his role in 'Thor: The Dark World' in 2013.

Elba is set to reprise his role of the all-seeing and all-hearing guardian sentry of Asgard, who stands on the rainbow bridge, in the third standalone movie, 'Thor: Ragnarok'

McConaughey has already been approached to star in a MCU movie including the role of Ego in 'Guardians of the Galaxy: Vol. 2' and another part in 'Doctor Strange'.

Filmmaker Taika Waititi, who has helmed the third movie, revealed recently it won't be a ''very long'' film.

The third 'Thor' movie has a running time of 100 minutes, making it the shortest movie in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but the filmmaker said people will still feel ''exhausted'' by the end of the motion picture.

'Thor: Ragnarok' follows the Asgardian God (Chris Hemsworth) who joins forces once again with Bruce Banner, aka The Hulk (Mark Ruffalo) to stop the evil Hela (Cate Blanchett) from destroying Asgard and the rest of the universe.

Blanchett, 48, recently said she was amazed she has been given the chance to portray the studio's first female villain in 'Thor: Ragnarok'.