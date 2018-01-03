Idris Elba could be set to switch his attention to music in 2018.

The 45-year-old actor is seemingly poised to focus on his music career at the end of the upcoming series of 'Luther', the hit TV drama series, and is set to team up with DJ Jax Jones to record a dance anthem.

Jax - who has become a friend of Idris' after they met backstage at a festival in 2017 - shared: ''We hung out at El Dorado, he DJ'd after me, he was mad cool and we had a few drinks and stuff. It was pretty chilled, we got on straight away.

''And then I saw he had a new film out called 'Molly's Game' so I went down on the red carpet to support him, we spoke again, got a picture with him and stuff.

''We started chatting about hooking up, he seems interested. I pinged him an email with some ideas, so hopefully that can happen this year.''

Idris is poised to start filming the new series of 'Luther' in February.

But Jax is hopeful that they could have a collaboration ready to release in time for the festival season.

He told the Daily Star newspaper: ''It's always good to have new music for the summer, of course.

''I would love to get Idris just speaking on a record, some sort of social commentary too - a bit like Baz Luhrmann's 'Wear Sunscreen'.''

Meanwhile, Idris previously claimed that his music is a more ''truthful'' reflection of who he is.

Of his music career, he explained: ''I did worry that it might water down how people see what I do as an actor.

''Because my music is so much more truthful about my art - me - than my acting is. Music comes from my soul. I can connect with you more through my music.''