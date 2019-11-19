Idris Elba is to star in 'The Harder They Fall'.

The 47-year-old actor is expected to join the cast of the Netflix Western movie, which will be produced by US rapper Jay-Z.

Jonathan Majors will play outlaw Nat Love, who finds out the guy who killed his parents - who will be portrayed by Elba - is being released from prison two decades on.

As a result, he decides to reunite with his gang and sets out to wreak revenge on the criminal.

Jeymes Samuel will make his directorial debut on the motion picture, and will also produce alongside the 'Empire State of Mind' rapper, James Lassiter and Lawrence Bender.

Samuel and Jay will also work together on the soundtrack, as they did on 'The Great Gatsby' music.

And sources have told Variety that 'The Harder They Fall' is expected to incorporate music in a similar way to 'The Great Gatsby', which starred the likes of Leonardo DiCaprio and Tobey Maguire.

Elba may enjoy appearing in a Western movie, because he recently admitted that the ''ever-increasing development'' of technology is something which concerns him, because he thinks it is more important to build real ''emotions'' between humans, rather than relying on machines.

He said: ''A part of me is sad about this ever-increasing technological development.

''We people have emotions, unlike computers or artificial intelligence, we can adapt.

''There are even techniques with which you can use brain waves to move things. But perhaps it is only another step on the way to evolution.''