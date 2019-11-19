Idris Elba is set to team up with Jay-Z in 'The Harder They Fall', a Western movie which will also star Jonathan Majors.
Idris Elba is to star in 'The Harder They Fall'.
The 47-year-old actor is expected to join the cast of the Netflix Western movie, which will be produced by US rapper Jay-Z.
Jonathan Majors will play outlaw Nat Love, who finds out the guy who killed his parents - who will be portrayed by Elba - is being released from prison two decades on.
As a result, he decides to reunite with his gang and sets out to wreak revenge on the criminal.
Jeymes Samuel will make his directorial debut on the motion picture, and will also produce alongside the 'Empire State of Mind' rapper, James Lassiter and Lawrence Bender.
Samuel and Jay will also work together on the soundtrack, as they did on 'The Great Gatsby' music.
And sources have told Variety that 'The Harder They Fall' is expected to incorporate music in a similar way to 'The Great Gatsby', which starred the likes of Leonardo DiCaprio and Tobey Maguire.
Elba may enjoy appearing in a Western movie, because he recently admitted that the ''ever-increasing development'' of technology is something which concerns him, because he thinks it is more important to build real ''emotions'' between humans, rather than relying on machines.
He said: ''A part of me is sad about this ever-increasing technological development.
''We people have emotions, unlike computers or artificial intelligence, we can adapt.
''There are even techniques with which you can use brain waves to move things. But perhaps it is only another step on the way to evolution.''
Kai Whiston is back already with his second album of his own 'No World As Good As Mine', and this time he has the help of organic instruments.
Her debut album The Witching Hour is out soon.
Feet are mid-tour and promoting their debut album, and tonight they played Ramsgate Music Hall with support from local band Malpractice.
Famed for performing one of her own songs as her opening gambit on The X Factor, Lucy Spraggan rocked up at the Booking Hall as part of her UK and...
After nearly thirty years since his first solo record Mark Lanegan has just released one of his very best and there's not many artists who can claim...
Listen to their new single 'People Change'.
For the first, and almost certainly last, time Cambridge indie rockers Mallory Knox performed at The Booking Hall in Dover.
'Devour You' is a fantastic follow up to Starcrawler's debut album and represents a move on in terms of sound and, in part, direction.
The most riotously enjoyable Marvel movie yet, this action epic benefits hugely from the decision...
With his friends and his hammer, Thor is virtually unbeatable by any creature in the...
To most of the world, Molly Bloom is a beautiful young skiing extraordinaire, but behind...
When two people from different walks of life find themselves unable to take their scheduled...
Jake Chambers is an 11-year-old boy who has been having visions of a strange other...
A multi-strand drama set in London, this film is very nicely shot and acted, but...
It's been 13 years since the release of the Disney/Pixar hit Finding Nemo, and filmmaker...
This is where the Star Trek franchise officially shifts from thoughtful drama into thunderous action....
When the Starship Enterprise finds itself under forceful attack, the crew on board fight to...
Dory's past has always eluded her, she's a little forgetful fish whose bright character and...
Star Trek Beyond is the thirteenth film to be released from the Star Trek franchise...
An attempt to muscle in on Luc Besson's Taken-style of thriller, this is an odd...
Using remarkably photorealistic animation, this remake of the 1967 Disney classic is warm and enjoyable,...