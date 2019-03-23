Idris Elba is in talks to star in 'Mouse Guard'.

The 46-year-old actor is reportedly in discussions to join Andy Serkis and Thomas Brodie-Sangster in Fox's adaptation of the popular Boom! Studios comic, which is being directed by Wes Ball.

The film - which is set in a medieval world - will tell the story of an order of mice who are the sworn protectors of their realm.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Idris in talks to play Celanawe, ''an Obi-Wan Kenobi-like figure who was once a legendary champion and now thought long gone''.

Serkis will star as the villain, while Brodie-Sangster will play the role of Lieam, who has to prove his bravery throughout the movie.

Production work on 'Mouse Guard' - which will be shot using motion capture - is expected to begin in May.

Meanwhile, Idris - who has always split his focus between both music and acting - recently insisted that his DJ career keeps him grounded.

He said: ''DJ-ing is my first love. I'm a creative, but DJ-ing was the first stop. That's where I started. By the time I was about 13, I was DJ-ing for house parties. And then, I met my drama teacher, and the DJ-ing went out the window. I became an actor. But the truth is that I've kept DJ-ing alongside my acting career. It's one of those things that I just really like to do. It grounds me, completely. I love music, and I love making music. What I did not what to do was market my DJ-ing based on my acting. But recently, there's been this crazy cross-roads of stuff happening, all together, with Coachella and 'Turn Up Charlie'. It all looks like a marketing plan, but it isn't. I promise, I'm not that clever.''