Idris Elba is in talks to star in 'Mouse Guard', alongside Andy Serkis and Thomas Brodie-Sangster.
Idris Elba is in talks to star in 'Mouse Guard'.
The 46-year-old actor is reportedly in discussions to join Andy Serkis and Thomas Brodie-Sangster in Fox's adaptation of the popular Boom! Studios comic, which is being directed by Wes Ball.
The film - which is set in a medieval world - will tell the story of an order of mice who are the sworn protectors of their realm.
According to The Hollywood Reporter, Idris in talks to play Celanawe, ''an Obi-Wan Kenobi-like figure who was once a legendary champion and now thought long gone''.
Serkis will star as the villain, while Brodie-Sangster will play the role of Lieam, who has to prove his bravery throughout the movie.
Production work on 'Mouse Guard' - which will be shot using motion capture - is expected to begin in May.
Meanwhile, Idris - who has always split his focus between both music and acting - recently insisted that his DJ career keeps him grounded.
He said: ''DJ-ing is my first love. I'm a creative, but DJ-ing was the first stop. That's where I started. By the time I was about 13, I was DJ-ing for house parties. And then, I met my drama teacher, and the DJ-ing went out the window. I became an actor. But the truth is that I've kept DJ-ing alongside my acting career. It's one of those things that I just really like to do. It grounds me, completely. I love music, and I love making music. What I did not what to do was market my DJ-ing based on my acting. But recently, there's been this crazy cross-roads of stuff happening, all together, with Coachella and 'Turn Up Charlie'. It all looks like a marketing plan, but it isn't. I promise, I'm not that clever.''
With the Jonas Brothers, Westlife and Backstreet Boys getting back together recently, we should hardly be surprised that New Kids on the Block are...
Our all-time favourite Prodigy songs from their entire back catalogue.
In memory of Keith Flint, we look over at some of his iconic moments caught on camera.
If there was ever a reason for you to try something fresh and new then Poppy Ackroyd is surely it.
The New Zealand musician is a big fan of the Emerald Isle.
An exclusive interview with ambient folk artist Runah.
Are they in love or just incredible actors?
Pablo Honey was released on this day (February 22) in 1993.
The most riotously enjoyable Marvel movie yet, this action epic benefits hugely from the decision...
With his friends and his hammer, Thor is virtually unbeatable by any creature in the...
To most of the world, Molly Bloom is a beautiful young skiing extraordinaire, but behind...
When two people from different walks of life find themselves unable to take their scheduled...
Jake Chambers is an 11-year-old boy who has been having visions of a strange other...
A multi-strand drama set in London, this film is very nicely shot and acted, but...
It's been 13 years since the release of the Disney/Pixar hit Finding Nemo, and filmmaker...
This is where the Star Trek franchise officially shifts from thoughtful drama into thunderous action....
When the Starship Enterprise finds itself under forceful attack, the crew on board fight to...
Dory's past has always eluded her, she's a little forgetful fish whose bright character and...
Star Trek Beyond is the thirteenth film to be released from the Star Trek franchise...
An attempt to muscle in on Luc Besson's Taken-style of thriller, this is an odd...
Using remarkably photorealistic animation, this remake of the 1967 Disney classic is warm and enjoyable,...