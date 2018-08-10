Idris Elba is to produce and star in 'Ghetto Cowboy'.

The 45-year-old actor will appear in the movie, which is based on the book of the same name by Greg Neri, and Ricky Staub will make his directorial feature debut by helming the motion picture.

Staub and Dan Walser have penned the screenplay for the film, which will tell the story of 15-year-old Cole who seeks solace in urban horseback riding after he is forced to live with his estranged father in North Philadelphia surrounded by poverty and violence.

Elba said: ''Ricky and Dan's brilliant script combines the energy and grit of an urban movie with the poetry and romance of the urban cowboy way of life.''

The 'Avengers: Infinity War' star will produce the drama movie under his Green Door Pictures banner alongside Jeff Waxman, Jen Madeloff, Sam Mercer, Tegan Jones and Walser.

Staub is quoted by Variety as saying: ''This story was built out of a deep friendship and collaboration with the riders of North Philly, and I couldn't be more excited to honour their legacy with this film.''

Elba could have another big role to play in the coming years after director Antoine Fuqua admitted the actor is still in the frame to become the next James Bond when Daniel Craig hangs up his tuxedo.

He said: ''Idris could do it if he was in shape. You need a guy with physically strong presence. Idris has that.''

But he looks set to face some stiff competition from Henry Cavill, who is said to be training to become a qualified stuntman to give himself a good chance of playing the suave spy.

A source recently said: ''Henry got down to the last two to play Bond back in 2006 but lost out to Daniel as bosses thought he was too young.

''He wants to put himself in the best possible place to get the job next time and sees becoming a qualified stuntman as another impressive string to his bow.''