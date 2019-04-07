Idris Elba will play a new character in the 'Suicide Squad' sequel, rather than replacing Will Smith as Deadshot.
Idris Elba will play a new character in the 'Suicide Squad' sequel, rather than replacing Will Smith as Deadshot.
The 46-year-old actor was previously believed to have signed on to the sequel of the 2016 DC ensemble movie as the gunslinging adversary of Batman after Will Smith exited the project in February.
But according to Variety, bosses involved with the sequel, including director James Gunn, have decided to move on from the Deadshot character and axe him from the movie, with Idris instead taking on a new character.
As of the time of writing, it's not known what DC villain Idris will take on instead, but Variety claims the decision was made as bosses didn't want to disrespect Will by replacing him, as he'd helped to bring Deadshot to life on screen for the first time.
The publication also claims the decision leaves the door open for Will to return to the role in the future, since his reason for departing the franchise was simply a scheduling conflict, rather than creative differences.
Meanwhile, the likes of Margot Robbie and Jared Leto are set to reprise their roles as Harley Quinn and The Joker respectively.
James Gunn is back at the helm of the sequel flick after it was previously revealed he is writing the script.
Production on the follow-up - which has been titled 'The Suicide Squad' and is thought to be a reboot of sorts rather than a direct sequel - is planned to start later this year.
The film's release date is currently set for August 2021.
With the Jonas Brothers, Westlife and Backstreet Boys getting back together recently, we should hardly be surprised that New Kids on the Block are...
Our all-time favourite Prodigy songs from their entire back catalogue.
In memory of Keith Flint, we look over at some of his iconic moments caught on camera.
If there was ever a reason for you to try something fresh and new then Poppy Ackroyd is surely it.
The New Zealand musician is a big fan of the Emerald Isle.
An exclusive interview with ambient folk artist Runah.
Are they in love or just incredible actors?
Pablo Honey was released on this day (February 22) in 1993.
The most riotously enjoyable Marvel movie yet, this action epic benefits hugely from the decision...
With his friends and his hammer, Thor is virtually unbeatable by any creature in the...
To most of the world, Molly Bloom is a beautiful young skiing extraordinaire, but behind...
When two people from different walks of life find themselves unable to take their scheduled...
Jake Chambers is an 11-year-old boy who has been having visions of a strange other...
A multi-strand drama set in London, this film is very nicely shot and acted, but...
It's been 13 years since the release of the Disney/Pixar hit Finding Nemo, and filmmaker...
This is where the Star Trek franchise officially shifts from thoughtful drama into thunderous action....
When the Starship Enterprise finds itself under forceful attack, the crew on board fight to...
Dory's past has always eluded her, she's a little forgetful fish whose bright character and...
Star Trek Beyond is the thirteenth film to be released from the Star Trek franchise...
An attempt to muscle in on Luc Besson's Taken-style of thriller, this is an odd...
Using remarkably photorealistic animation, this remake of the 1967 Disney classic is warm and enjoyable,...