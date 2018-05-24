Idris Elba is set to star in a new adaptation of 'The Hunchback of Notre Dame'.

The 'Yardie' filmmaker will direct the horror - based on Victor Hugo's 1831 novel of the same name - and he is also lined up to star as Quasimodo in the flick, which will be produced under his Green Door company.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the actor-and-DJ will also provide original music for the Netflix project, and it has been described as a ''sonic and musical experience''.

The script will be penned by Michael Mitnick, who was the writer behind 'The Current War' and 'The Giver'.

The novel has been adapted for stage and screen a number of times over the years, most famously in 1923 when the character became part of Lon Chaney's Universal Monsters repertoire.

In 1996 Disney gave Quasimodo a friendly makeover in a musical animation movie.

Idris recently appeared on the small screen in Sky 1 comedy 'In The Long Run', which was based loosely around his late real-life father Winston.

Idris, 45, wanted to tackle the casual racism he experienced after moving from Hackney to London's white-working class area of Canning Town in the 80s as a teenager.