Idris Elba has been announced as a guest presenter at this year's Hyundai Mercury Prize.

The world-renowned actor and DJ - who has worked with Macklemore and Ryan Lewis - is thrilled to be a part of the prestigious music awards ceremony and can't wait to spend the night with the nominees, which include Stormzy, The XX, Blossoms and J Hus.

The 'Luther' star said: ''The Hyundai Mercury Prize is a huge moment in the music calendar and I'm so happy to be involved. It is so important that we continue to celebrate the album as a work of art and this is a special night to celebrate the incredible shortlisted artists.''

Meanwhile, last year's winner Skepta - whose critically-acclaimed album 'Konnichiwa' beat the late David Bowie's last LP 'Blackstar' to the win the accolade - is set to perform at the bash held Eventim Apollo, Hammersmith on September 14.

He will join grime pal Stormzy - who is up for the prize for 'Gang Signs & Prayer' -and the likes of Alt-j, Blossoms, Dinosaur, Glass Animals, J Hus and Kate Tempest who are also shortlisted and due to take to the stage.

The bash - which is designed to celebrate and promote the best of UK music - will conclude with the announcement of the overall winner of the 2017 Hyundai Mercury Prize for Album of the Year.

BBC Music will be providing live TV and radio coverage of the event on BBC Four and BBC Radio 6 Music, with BBC Four showing performances from the artists on the night and building up to the announcement of the award winner.

Meanwhile, BBC Two will broadcast a 30-minute documentary that will preview the shortlisted artists for the 2017 Prize, interviewing current acts and past Mercury winners.

Tickets for the bash are now available and can be purchased online at www.mercuryprize.com.

The 2017 Hyundai Mercury Prize Albums of the Year:

alt-j:

'Relaxer'

Blossoms:

'Blossoms'

Dinosaur:

'Together, As One'

Ed Sheeran:

'Divide'

Glass Animals:

'How to be a Human Being'

J Hus:

'Common Sense'

Kate Tempest:

'Let Them Eat Chaos'

Loyle Carner:

'Yesterday's Gone'

Sampha:

'Process'

Stormzy:

'Gang Signs & Prayer'

The Big Moon:

'Love in the 4th Dimension'

The xx:

'I See You'