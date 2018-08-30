Idris Elba wants to collaborate with A$AP Rocky.

The 'Luther' star is certainly no stranger to the music scene as he's previously worked with Skepta and opened for Madonna at a Berlin stop of her 'Rebel Heart' tour in 2015, and he's now set his sights on the 'Praise the Lord' hitmaker.

Speaking to Matt Wilkinson on Beats 1 on Apple Music, Idris said: ''I love A$AP, he's a good soul. And every time we meet each other we're like, 'Let's work.'

''He wants to act. He does act. I want to do music. So we just collaborate and we nearly made it happen. Skepta is a good friend also, and they connect. So we're just in a circle where there's a possibility. There's no 'no's' in this game.''

The 45-year-old actor has been making subtle waves in the music industry for over a decade now thanks to his love for hip-hop and DJ-ing and he recently decided to take things one step further by setting up his own label, 7Wallace Music.

And Idris certainly didn't take his time with his new venture as he has already announced that he's signed his first client, French artist James BKS.

Speaking to Billboard, Idris said: ''James is a rare find. His hip-hop sensibilities transfer to the other music he makes, he's a nice person to work with and is gonna be a strong artist in the future. It's a huge move for 7Wallace, a small indie label.''

James currently resides in Paris, France, but is no stranger to working with big names as he's previously been guided by hip-hop producer Diddy in the US.

He released his new single 'Kwlele', which features Dibango and Allan Kingdom, on July 13 and has teased that the music is a blend of hip-hop, pop and African music as he wanted to pay tribute to his roots and share his ''journey'' with the world.