Idris Elba threw a sweet sixteen party for his daughter Isan over the weekend.
The 'Luther' star's daughter Isan took to social media on Wednesday (10.01.18) to share pictures of the winter-themed birthday bash, which took place on Saturday (06.01.18) at the Park Tavern in Piedmont Park, Atlanta.
Captioning pictures with her father at the party, she wrote: Always been a daddy's little girl! (sic)''
Earlier in the week, Idris shared his own sweet message for Isan - who he has with his former wife, Hanne 'Kim' Norgaard.
He wrote: ''Isan is 16 today!! What?? I'm so proud of my lil mami .. I'm very lucky to have her in my life. Her entire life represents a change for the better ... The long awaited gift bearer. I love you @isanelba Dad (sic)''
Event planner Lemiga Events also shared pictures of the big day.
They wrote on their Instagram account: ''My client @isanelba was absolutely radiant at her 16th birthday party Saturday. I know her parents @idriselba and @kimelba are so proud of her. It was a fabulous party to kick off my first event of 2018! #lemigaevents Photos by @calvinevansphotos (sic)''
Meanwhile, Idris previously revealed his daughter thinks he should ''calm down a little bit''.
He shared: ''She loves me but she tells me to calm down a little bit. She thinks I'm trying to be cool all of the time and I'm like, I am cool. She's always trying to quiz me about rappers and I don't know who's who anymore.''
And Isan did have dreams to follow in her father's footsteps but has since changed her mind.
She added: ''I want to be an actress but recently had a change of heart, so maybe photography and writing is sort of my thing now.''
