Idris Elba insists there's ''no such thing as a black Bond''.

The 45-year-old actor has been linked to taking over the role when Daniel Craig steps down after 'Bond 25', and while he would love to see the iconic movie franchise move in a new direction, he doesn't welcome the push for there to be a black actor star as 007.

Speaking to Variety, Elba said: ''There's no such thing as a black Bond.

''Are we interested in having a Bond character other than being a male? It could be a woman - could be a black woman, could be a white woman - but I think, that character, everybody would like to see it have ... do something different with it, why not?

''It's interesting that the James Bond thing continues to go. I think it's more about 'we just want to have a black guy play James Bond' rather than 'Idris Elba, the actor, play James Bond'. That's the part that I'm like 'ugh, come one'.''

Several other actors have been linked to the role, including Hugh Jackman, Tom Hiddleston, and most recently James Norton.

Meanwhile, James Bond producer Barbara Broccoli recently admitted she would welcome a new James Bond of any sex or race.

The spy thriller franchise's boss is open to recruiting a black or female star into the leading role as 007, and she insisted that she would prefer to ''push the envelope a little bit'' when it comes to traditions.

She shared: ''These films tend to reflect the times so we always try to push the envelope a little bit. Anything is possible.

''Right now it's Daniel Craig, and I'm very happy with Daniel Craig, but who knows what the future will bring?''