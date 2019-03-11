Idris Elba believes showing ''confidence'' is the key to winning someone over with a selfie.

The 46-year-old actor - who was named PEOPLE's Sexiest Man Alive in November 2018 - has shared his coveted tips of how to achieve the perfect profile photo for a dating website, including show a good amount of 'Blue Steel', referring to the modelling facial expression featured in the 2001 Ben Stiller comedy 'Zoolander'.

After 'The Official Big Top 40' host Will Manning asked him for tips on attracting attention on dating apps, Idris said: ''Look you know, I tell you now. Any selfies you do make sure you go a nice bit of blue steel, you know what I mean? One eyebrow slightly upper than the other. Squint the eyes a little bit and a little bit of a smile - that always gets them going.

''And confidence, like lots of confidence. You can always bring confidence back but you gotta just put it right up front you know what I mean?''

The 'Yardie' director previously revealed that he was never the ''coolest kid on the block'' and was far from the 'sexiest man alive' as he was ''tall and skinny'' when he younger.

He said: ''I was very tall and skinny. And my name was Idrissa Akuna Elba, okay? I got picked on a little bit. But as soon as I could grow a moustache, I was the coolest kid on the block. Grew a moustache, had some muscles, bonkers.

''Life isn't about thinking about what you should have done. I think everyone should adopt the philosophy that tomorrow is not promised so just go for it today, man. You might as well do it to your heart's content.''

