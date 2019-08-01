Idris Elba felt ''super famous'' when he co-hosted the Met Gala.

The 'Hobbs & Shaw' star has said he felt more famous when he took on co-hosting duties at the 2016 gala alongside Taylor Swift than when he hosted 'Saturday Night Live', because the lavish event saw him meet several other stars who knew who he was.

When asked which event made him feel more famous, Idris said: ''The Met Gala. I had Lady Gaga coming up to me, Rihanna, Beyoncé coming up to me, shaking my hand. I felt super famous.''

Idris, 46, admitted that whilst many stars who attended the costume gala ''didn't know'' who he was, he was grateful to Anna Wintour - whose Vogue magazine organises the annual event - for giving him the opportunity to host.

Speaking to People magazine, he added: ''And, Anna Wintour, bless her heart, she championed me as someone who should host it. Half the people didn't know who I was. They were like, 'Who? Oh, OK, OK, you was on 'The Wire'! Yeah, yeah, yeah. My dad's seen that. It was great, apparently, great.'''

Meanwhile, although the Met Gala may have made him feel famous, he recently admitted his ''happiest'' moment was when he tied the knot with Sabrina Dhowre earlier this year.

He said: ''It's been an interesting year, a lot happened. I have been married before and I famously said I wouldn't get married again. But I met someone that opened me up. I'm actually the happiest I've been in a long time. It was love at first sight. I went out on my only day off, true story, it was a Sunday night, I went to this party and there she was. The rest is history.''

And the 'Luther' star feels the pair get on so well because they ''have good chemistry'' and ''share common goals''.

When asked what makes Sabrina the one, he said: ''[We] have good chemistry. She makes me laugh and we share common goals. She makes me happy. She makes me celebrate my successes and when I'm not too sure about stuff, she makes me think.''