Idris Elba has admitted the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's wedding was one of the ''highlights'' of his life.

The 45-year-old actor was among the guests when Prince Harry married former actress Meghan Markle in May and revealed he was invited because of his friendship with the 33-year-old royal.

He said: ''I try not to talk too much about it, because it was a private day, but it remains one of the highlights of my life, for sure. Harry's a friend of mine. ust from round the way, haha! He's a neighbourhood lad!

''It was a beautiful experience, like all weddings are.''

And the 'Yardie' director thinks the wedding, along with England's performance in the soccer World Cup, was good for the nation.

He told the Observer magazine: ''It just feels like it's really opened up the spirit of the country.''

Idris got engaged to Sabrina Dhowre in March but refused to confirm whether the royal couple will be on his wedding guest list.

He simply replied: ''Haha. I get misquoted all the time, so I had better keep quiet.''

The former 'Wire' star's engagement came as a shock because he'd previously sworn off marriage after two previous failed unions, with Kim Norgaard - the mother of his daughter Isan, 16 - and Sonya Nicole Hamlin, as well as the breakdown of his long-term relationship with Naiyana Garth, with whom he has four-year-old son Winston.

Asked what changed his mind, he said: ''I fell in love. That's it. No long-winded answer to that. I just feel in love and want to be with that person for the rest of my life.

''And marriage is a nice commitment to someone, especially when you've said, 'I'm not getting married again.' ''