Idris Elba's open auditions were shut down by police after hundreds of wannabe actors turned up.

The 'Luther' actor advertised looking for people to star as ''paid extras'' in his latest movie and for them to attend an open audition to learn ''more about the project'' but after hundreds of hopefuls turned up, the auditions were shut down by police.

In a video on his Instagram account, the 44-year-old actor said: ''The response for the open casting has been unbelievable. Thank you so much for sharing the info and for coming down. We've only got until 9pm and already I'm asked to shut it down because of the numbers. I don't want to shut it down but it's looking very likely. I'm just being honest with you guys. I am really worried that anyone who comes down tonight will not get seen. For those who are standing in the cold thank you for coming to support me but don't be surprised if we don't see you.''

Idris put forward an alternative solution to those who want to have a chance to star alongside him.

He told his fans to send head shots of themselves to info@keycasting.co.uk and he promised they will look at everyone who submits a photo.

The event was advertised as a chance to work on a film based in the Afro-Caribbean community in Hackney in 1983.

London Metropolitan Police told BBC Newsbeat that they were called at around 6pm and agreed with organisers to close the auditions.

A spokesperson said: ''Officers attended the location and spoke with staff. A planned event - an audition - was cancelled by the organisers following discussion with police.''