Idris Elba's marriage to Sabrina Dhowre was the ''best thing'' to happen to him this year.
The 'Cats' actor tied the knot with Sabrina Dhowre in Marrakesh, Morocco, in April, and the intimate ceremony was the high point of 2019 for the star.
He told PeopleTV: ''I think getting married to my beautiful wife was the best thing to happen to me in 2019.
''We had our entire families there, so that was just incredible.''
But the 47-year-old star has also had a great year professionally and found it ''incredible'' working on Tom Hooper's musical adaptation of 'Cats' alongside the likes of Dame Judi Dench, Taylor Swift and Rebel Wilson.
Gushing about the ''incredible people, all the actors, all the directors'' involved with the movie, he added: ''As an experience, it was one of the best film experiences I've had.''
And that's not all as Idris also singled out working on 'Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw' with Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson.
He laughed: ''I got to beat up Dwayne Johnson in a movie. I put it on him.''
Idris recently admitted he was very glad he went back on his vow never to wed again after meeting Sabrina.
He said: ''I have been married before and I famously said I wouldn't get married again. But I met someone that opened me up. I'm actually the happiest I've been in a long time.
''It was love at first sight. I went out on my only day off, true story, it was a Sunday night, I went to this party and there she was. The rest is history.''
The father-of-two had famously expressed his desire to never marry again, following the end of his marriages to Hanne Norgaard in 2003 and Sonya Nicole Hamlin in 2006.
He said in 2017: ''Am I ever gonna get remarried? I don't think so. Yeah, I don't think so. Marriage is an institution of sorts. And I've done it. It's not for everybody. It's not my life's calling.''
