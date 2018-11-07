Idris Elba's wife-to-be has gushed about the 'Luther' star after he was named People magazine's Sexiest Man Alive, admitting she ''loves waking up to his face''.
Idris Elba's fiancee Sabrina Dhowre loves ''waking up to his face'' every day.
The former Miss Vancouver has shared her excitement at the 'Luther' star being named People magazine's Sexiest Man Alive, and even referred to the 46-year-old hunk as her ''hubby'' already.
Alongside the publication's cover with Idris on it, she wrote on Instagram: ''That's my hubby!!! Yaaaaasssssss thanks @people but I already knew #chocolateforthewin #lovewakinguptohisface (sic)''
Sabrina's gushing post comes after the British star confessed asking Sabrina to be his wife was the scariest thing he's ever done.
The 'Thor' star popped the question to the model in February, and admitted that whilst he was incredibly nervous throughout the whole exchange, he also made sure to make the proposal ''pretty romantic''.
He said: ''[Proposing] was the most nerve-wracking thing for me ever. But in terms of wanting to make someone feel super special and feel my love, that was pretty romantic for me.''
Idris was originally planning to propose to Sabrina on Valentine's Day (14.02.18), but after realising ''that was going to be problematic'', he decided to do it at a screening for his film 'Yardie', which he directed.
He said: ''I was at a cast and crew screening and among people I loved. We had all worked so hard for this project so I was like I'm doing it right now, here, today.''
And now wedding plans are in full swing, the actor-and-DJ insists he's planning on putting his own stamp on the nuptials by booking ''19 DJs''.
Idris said: ''It's a special day, but we both have our own ideas. I want about 19 deejays. There have to be, c'mon!''
Sabrina is likely to succumb to his outlandish request, as the pair ''have good chemistry'' and ''share common goals''.
When asked what makes his fiancee ''the one'', Idris - who has children Isan, 16, and Winston, four, from previous relationships - said: ''[We] have good chemistry. She makes me laugh and we share common goals. She makes me happy. She makes me celebrate my successes and when I'm not too sure about stuff, she makes me think.''
