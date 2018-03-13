Idris Elba's fiancee hopes he isn't chosen as the next James Bond.

Sabrina Dhowre is set to marry the London-born actor after he proposed last month, but she has revealed she would be loathed to see him replace Daniel Craig as the iconic secret agent, because she thinks it would mean she would have to do even more work around their home.

Sabrina explained: ''He supports gender equality but we don't always share all the chores at home because he works so much.

''I can't imagine what it would be like being married to the next James Bond but I'd imagine he'd be ten times as busy as he is now.''

Idris is currently one of Hollywood's most in-demand actors, while he has also indulged his passions for directing and being a DJ.

And Sabrina has admitted to being shocked by just how busy her husband-to-be is on a day-to-day basis.

Speaking to The Sun newspaper, she shared: ''I didn't realise how busy he was. But we both do what we can. He's the perfect guy.''

Idris, 45, has been linked with the Bond role for a number of years.

But the actor recently admitted he's become reluctant to assume the coveted part because he feels people are more keen to see a black star play Bond, rather than himself specifically.

He explained: ''It's interesting that the James Bond thing continues to go.

''I think it's more about 'we just want to have a black guy play James Bond' rather than, 'Idris Elba, the actor, play James Bond'. That's the part that I'm like 'ugh, come on.'''