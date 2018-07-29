Idris Elba's fiancée Sabrina Dhowre is being attacked online by his fans.
Idris Elba's fiancée is being bullied by his fans.
The 'Luther' star proposed to his girlfriend Sabrina Dhowre in February and, although he pre-warned her that she may be targeted by his adoring supporters, he didn't expect her to be scrutinised and attacked on social media the way she is right now.
A source told The Sun newspaper: ''Idris warned Sabrina when they were dating that she would be scrutinised by his fans.
''He tried to prepare her for an inevitable onslaught that he imagined might happen. But the reality has been so much worse than feared.''
The 45-year-old actor hasn't made a public comment about the abuse nor reported it to the police but he has vented his frustrations to his friends.
A friend explained: ''Idris is fiercely protective of Sabrina. He feels angry and guilty at what she has gone through. It is awful and upsetting. No one deserves such treatment. The culprits should be locked up.''
Idris - who has been divorced twice before and has two children Isan, 16, and Winston, three - first went public with his relationship with Sabrina last year when they appeared at the premiere party for his film 'Molly's Game' in Toronto, Canada.
The hunk then took Sabrina as his guest to the wedding of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex at St George's Chapel in Windsor Castle, Windsor, in May.
However, the news that they were engaged came as a huge shock to his family, friends and fans as he previously said he wouldn't get married again.
He said: ''Am I ever gonna get remarried?
''I don't think so. Yeah, I don't think so. Marriage is an institution of sorts. And I've done it. It's not for everybody. It's not my life's calling.''
