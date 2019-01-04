Idris Elba's daughter Isan is hoping she will be able to meet her idol Lady GaGa at the Golden Globes on Sunday (06.01.18).
Idris Elba's daughter Isan is hoping to bump into Lady GaGa at the Golden Globes.
The 'Luther' actor's 17-year-old girl is this year's Golden Globe Ambassador, which requires her to escort the winners on and off stage and carry statuettes, and she admits she will ''literally die'' if she gets to speak to her idol at Sunday's (06.01.18) ceremony at the Beverly Hilton hotel in Los Angeles.
Speaking to E! News, she gushed: ''I mean, it's a cliche answer but I've been the Gaga fan. I'm the Gaga fan! I've been since I was a little girl and so 12-year-old me will literally die if I got to meet her.''
And there will be plenty of opportunity to catch the 'Million Reasons' singer as she has been nominated for two prizes this year for 'A Star Is Born'; Best Performance By An Actress and Best Original Song for the musical movie's soundtrack 'Shallow'.
Isan had previously tried to meet the 32-year-old superstar at the Oscars, but now she has a role in ceremony, she thinks she's in with a good chance of meeting the singer.
She said: ''This time as the Golden Globe Ambassador I will be on stage, she will be on stage -we're in the same sentence. We're in the same breathing bubble. Super exciting.''
Idris' daughter also spoke about her father being announced for Coachella and how it's a dream gig for him as a DJ.
She said: ''He actually started out as a DJ so it's such a major accomplishment for him because Coachella is Coachella, so for him to be able to show his talent that isn't [acting], because he's known for acting but he has another talent and he's recognised for it by this huge festival, the biggest festival in the world.''
Despite being interested in her father's DJ work - which she is hoping will bag her a ticket to the biggest festival in the world in April - Isan recently confessed she hasn't seen many of his films.
The 'Beasts of No Nation actor's movies weren't suitable viewing for his daughter - who he has with ex-wife Kim Norgaard - when she was younger and even now she hasn't got round to checking out his extensive back catalogue of work.
Asked which of her dad's movies is her favourite, she admitted:''Honestly, I don't even watch many. When the older ones came out, a lot of them were PG-13 and I was like 7, so I have not even seen that many. Even though it's not a movie, his episodes in 'The Office' I could watch any day.''
