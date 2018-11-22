Idris Elba's daughter hasn't seen many of his films but is backing him to be James Bond in the future.
The 'Beasts of No Nation actor's movies weren't suitable viewing for 16-year-old Isan - who he has with ex-wife Kim Norgaard - when she was younger and even now she hasn't got round to checking out his extensive back catalogue of work.
Asked which of her dad's movies is her favourite, she told The Hollywood Reporter: ''Honestly, I don't even watch many. When the older ones came out, a lot of them were PG-13 and I was like 7, so I have not even seen that many. Even though it's not a movie, his episodes in 'The Office' I could watch any day.''
Idris has been tipped to be the next James Bond and his daughter - who is the 2019 Golden Globes Ambassador - thinks it would be ''really cool'' if he took the iconic role.
She said: ''Everybody always asks me [if he'd be a good Bond]. I think it would be really cool, but it's all him. But if he got the opportunity, he should go for it.''
Isan enjoys getting dressed up for red carpet events with her dad but admitted she snubbed Channing Tatum when they met at the Oscars because she had the opportunity to speak to Oprah Winfrey.
She said: ''We were in the line to get ready for the red carpet [at the Oscars] and we were next to Oprah and Channing Tatum. That is a crazy sentence in itself.
''I was talking to Channing Tatum and he said to call him 'Chan', and then Oprah said, 'Excuse me', and I thought, 'Oh my gosh, you're Oprah!' So I totally cut off Channing Tatum to have a full-blown conversation with Oprah.''
But the aspiring actress is hoping to make amends with the 'Magic Mike' star at the Golden Globe awards.
She quipped: ''I can apologise this time.''
