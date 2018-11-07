Idris Elba says proposing to Sabrina Dhowre was ''the most nerve-wracking thing'' he's ever done.

The 46-year-old actor popped the question to the model in February, and has admitted that whilst he was incredibly nervous throughout the whole exchange, he also made sure to make the proposal ''pretty romantic''.

He said: ''[Proposing] was the most nerve-wracking thing for me ever. But in terms of wanting to make someone feel super special and feel my love, that was pretty romantic for me.''

Idris was originally planning to propose to Sabrina on Valentine's Day (14.02.18), but after realising ''that was going to be problematic'', he decided to do it at a screening for his film 'Yardie', which he directed.

He said: ''I was at a cast and crew screening and among people I loved. We had all worked so hard for this project so I was like I'm doing it right now, here, today.''

And now wedding plans are in full swing, the 'Luther' star insists he's planning on putting his own stamp on the nuptials by booking ''19 DJs''.

Idris said: ''It's a special day, but we both have our own ideas. I want about 19 deejays. There have to be, c'mon!''

Sabrina is likely to succumb to his outlandish request, as the pair ''have good chemistry'' and ''share common goals''.

When asked by People magazine what makes his fiancée ''the one'', Idris - who has children Isan, 16, and Winston, four, from previous relationships -said: ''[We] have good chemistry. She makes me laugh and we share common goals. She makes me happy. She makes me celebrate my successes and when I'm not too sure about stuff, she makes me think.''