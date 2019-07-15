Idris Elba played Beyonce at the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's wedding.

The 'Hobbs & Shaw' actor was the DJ at the couple's reception last May and after recently revealing Meghan provided him with a playlist, he's now shared another sample of what the guests danced to.

He told 'Entertainment Tonight': ''There's always Beyonce on the playlist. You already know that! You already know that!''

The 46-year-old actor admitted he's been quizzed a lot about the playlist after his revelation last week.

He said: ''Everyone's talking about the playlist. I let the cat out of the bag didn't I? Just a little bit.''

The royal couple became parents to son Archie in May and Idris hopes he gets the chance to meet the tot.

He said: ''He's a cutie. Congratulations to them. I love them for that.''

The 'Luther' actor married his partner Sabrina Dhowre earlier this year and it was previously revealed he had performed at his own wedding reception in Morocco following a performance from Afro Beats star Davido.

A source said at the time: ''It was everything you could wish for. Guests had patron shots, cocktails and endless champagne. The dancefloor was full all night. ''No one was expecting Idris to grab the mic and perform, that was a definite highlight.

''Christian Louboutin loved every minute and grabbed Sabrina for a spin - but not before he had a dance-off with the singer Davido himself as the crowd cheered them on.''

And Beyonce was also on his wedding playlist.

This insider added: It's said that the bash in Morocco was ''the wedding party of the year'' with drinks flowing and everyone filling the dancefloor.

The insider added: ''Idris and Sabrina were the perfect hosts - dancing with all their guests as well as cuddling up on the dancefloor together.

''When a Beyonce medley came on Maya and Sabrina got their groove on and were twerking with their bunch of pals to Stormzy's new track 'Vossi Bop' which Idris is in the video for.

''It was the wedding party of the year - and there were lots of sore heads the next morning.''