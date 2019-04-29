Idris Elba surprised guests with a live performance during his three day wedding celebrations.

The 46-year-old actor and DJ - who tied the knot with Sabrina Dhowre over the weekend - took to the mic at his own star studded ceremony which also featured an appearance from Afro Beats star Davido.

A source told The Sun Online: ''It was everything you could wish for. Guests had patron shots, cocktails and endless champagne. The dancefloor was full all night. ''No one was expecting Idris to grab the mic and perform, that was a definite highlight.

''Christian Louboutin loved every minute and grabbed Sabrina for a spin - but not before he had a dance-off with the singer Davido himself as the crowd cheered them on.''

It's said that the bash in Morocco was ''the wedding party of the year'' with drinks flowing and everyone filling the dancefloor.

The insider added: ''Idris and Sabrina were the perfect hosts - dancing with all their guests as well as cuddling up on the dancefloor together.

''When a Beyonce medley came on Maya and Sabrina got their groove on and were twerking with their bunch of pals to Stormzy's new track 'Vossi Bop' which Idris is in the video for.

''It was the wedding party of the year - and there were lots of sore heads the next morning.''

The nuptials are set to be featured in the upcoming July issue of British Vogue.

Pictures released on Vogue's Instagram account showed Sabrina, 29, wearing an off-the-shoulder Vera Wang gown, one of her two wedding dresses, with Idris dressed in a custom-made Ozwald Boateng suit.

Sabrina later changed into a V-neck style embroidered dress with pearls and gemstones for the wedding celebrations at the Ksar Char Bagh hotel in Marrakesh.

Meanwhile, Idris previously admitted that proposing to his fiancee was ''the most nerve-wracking thing'' he's ever done.

Whilst he was incredibly nervous throughout the whole exchange, he also made sure to make the proposal ''pretty romantic''.

He said: ''[Proposing] was the most nerve-wracking thing for me ever. But in terms of wanting to make someone feel super special and feel my love, that was pretty romantic for me.''