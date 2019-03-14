Idris Elba ''nearly passed out'' when he was booked for Coachella.

The 'Luther' star is so excited about performing at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival next month and he was completely shocked by the news he had been given a slot at the annual event.

He told People magazine: ''I've worked my whole life to play at Coachella. I made it at 46! I nearly passed out when I found out.''

The 46-year-old actor and DJ previously insisted she isn't rehearsing for Coachella in California next month.

He said: ''No rehearsals. I've got a two-hour set, so I'm just going to bang some great records together. I'm in a dance tent with other DJs who play what I play, so hopefully we're just going to bring some energy. Coachella is a big deal.''

Idris has finally cemented his status as a ''cool dad'' after booking Coachella.

His daughter Isan said: ''It was a cool dad moment. I was looking at the list and saw Virgil Abloh, because I love Off-White, and right under him I saw Idris Elba. I was in my bed and he was sleeping, so I couldn't even say congratulations. I was like, 'What?!' I had no idea ... Coachella is so huge. I've never been and I want to go. Hopefully, he lets me come because I have to miss school, but [we'll see].''

And Idris admits it is the ''biggest gig'' he has ever done.

He shared: ''Coachella is, for any DJ, like one of the biggest gigs you can do. But every day I'm getting excited about doing it. There's a lot of buzz around it. I'm like one of a million DJs there, but I feel really special to be there.''