Idris Elba has confessed he ''nearly passed out'' when he was booked for Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival.
Idris Elba ''nearly passed out'' when he was booked for Coachella.
The 'Luther' star is so excited about performing at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival next month and he was completely shocked by the news he had been given a slot at the annual event.
He told People magazine: ''I've worked my whole life to play at Coachella. I made it at 46! I nearly passed out when I found out.''
The 46-year-old actor and DJ previously insisted she isn't rehearsing for Coachella in California next month.
He said: ''No rehearsals. I've got a two-hour set, so I'm just going to bang some great records together. I'm in a dance tent with other DJs who play what I play, so hopefully we're just going to bring some energy. Coachella is a big deal.''
Idris has finally cemented his status as a ''cool dad'' after booking Coachella.
His daughter Isan said: ''It was a cool dad moment. I was looking at the list and saw Virgil Abloh, because I love Off-White, and right under him I saw Idris Elba. I was in my bed and he was sleeping, so I couldn't even say congratulations. I was like, 'What?!' I had no idea ... Coachella is so huge. I've never been and I want to go. Hopefully, he lets me come because I have to miss school, but [we'll see].''
And Idris admits it is the ''biggest gig'' he has ever done.
He shared: ''Coachella is, for any DJ, like one of the biggest gigs you can do. But every day I'm getting excited about doing it. There's a lot of buzz around it. I'm like one of a million DJs there, but I feel really special to be there.''
With the Jonas Brothers, Westlife and Backstreet Boys getting back together recently, we should hardly be surprised that New Kids on the Block are...
Our all-time favourite Prodigy songs from their entire back catalogue.
In memory of Keith Flint, we look over at some of his iconic moments caught on camera.
If there was ever a reason for you to try something fresh and new then Poppy Ackroyd is surely it.
The New Zealand musician is a big fan of the Emerald Isle.
An exclusive interview with ambient folk artist Runah.
Are they in love or just incredible actors?
Pablo Honey was released on this day (February 22) in 1993.
The most riotously enjoyable Marvel movie yet, this action epic benefits hugely from the decision...
With his friends and his hammer, Thor is virtually unbeatable by any creature in the...
To most of the world, Molly Bloom is a beautiful young skiing extraordinaire, but behind...
When two people from different walks of life find themselves unable to take their scheduled...
Jake Chambers is an 11-year-old boy who has been having visions of a strange other...
A multi-strand drama set in London, this film is very nicely shot and acted, but...
It's been 13 years since the release of the Disney/Pixar hit Finding Nemo, and filmmaker...
This is where the Star Trek franchise officially shifts from thoughtful drama into thunderous action....
When the Starship Enterprise finds itself under forceful attack, the crew on board fight to...
Dory's past has always eluded her, she's a little forgetful fish whose bright character and...
Star Trek Beyond is the thirteenth film to be released from the Star Trek franchise...
An attempt to muscle in on Luc Besson's Taken-style of thriller, this is an odd...
Using remarkably photorealistic animation, this remake of the 1967 Disney classic is warm and enjoyable,...