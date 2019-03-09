Idris Elba loves a quiet night in on his own but admits he doesn't get them very often.
Idris Elba loves a quiet night in on his own.
The 46-year-old actor - who is engaged to Sabrina Dhowre and has children Isan 17, and four-year-old Winston from previous relationships - insists he isn't a ''grump'' but he cherishes the time he gets at home without having to make conversation with anyone.
He said: ''It's rarer now but I do like it if I've got the house to myself.
''I don't have to say anything, don't have to talk to anybody.
''Not that I'm a grump or anything, it's just nice sometimes, y'know.''
However, the 'Luther' actor feels a ''responsibility'' to ''put on a show'' when he's out in public.
He told Red magazine: ''At the core of who I am, I'd rather sit in the corner.
''[But] I think that when you're in the public eye, you've sort of got this responsibility to always put on a show.
''So, if you put me on Graham Norton's show, I'll tell a funny story and be that guy but it's not really who I am.
''I wouldn't say I was shy growing up, but I was quieter. Children who don't have siblings can spend a lot of time by themselves and I was alright doing that.''
Idris' dad, Winston, died of cancer five years ago and the actor admitted that sparked his ''drive and ambition''.
He said: ''I was there. The greatest man in the world and I watched him die.
''I know he had all these dreams - some of them came alive but most of them didn't and then just like that, he's lying in a hospital bed, gone.
''That gave me such a profound perspective. We're all sitting there moaning about A, B, and C, but the day your heart stops, that's it.
''It changed my energy - my drive and ambition went through the roof. It makes you think, like, 'F**k, I need to just go out there and do it.' ''
With the Jonas Brothers, Westlife and Backstreet Boys getting back together recently, we should hardly be surprised that New Kids on the Block are...
Our all-time favourite Prodigy songs from their entire back catalogue.
In memory of Keith Flint, we look over at some of his iconic moments caught on camera.
If there was ever a reason for you to try something fresh and new then Poppy Ackroyd is surely it.
The New Zealand musician is a big fan of the Emerald Isle.
An exclusive interview with ambient folk artist Runah.
Are they in love or just incredible actors?
Pablo Honey was released on this day (February 22) in 1993.
The most riotously enjoyable Marvel movie yet, this action epic benefits hugely from the decision...
With his friends and his hammer, Thor is virtually unbeatable by any creature in the...
To most of the world, Molly Bloom is a beautiful young skiing extraordinaire, but behind...
When two people from different walks of life find themselves unable to take their scheduled...
Jake Chambers is an 11-year-old boy who has been having visions of a strange other...
A multi-strand drama set in London, this film is very nicely shot and acted, but...
It's been 13 years since the release of the Disney/Pixar hit Finding Nemo, and filmmaker...
This is where the Star Trek franchise officially shifts from thoughtful drama into thunderous action....
When the Starship Enterprise finds itself under forceful attack, the crew on board fight to...
Dory's past has always eluded her, she's a little forgetful fish whose bright character and...
Star Trek Beyond is the thirteenth film to be released from the Star Trek franchise...
An attempt to muscle in on Luc Besson's Taken-style of thriller, this is an odd...
Using remarkably photorealistic animation, this remake of the 1967 Disney classic is warm and enjoyable,...