Idris Elba loves a quiet night in on his own.

The 46-year-old actor - who is engaged to Sabrina Dhowre and has children Isan 17, and four-year-old Winston from previous relationships - insists he isn't a ''grump'' but he cherishes the time he gets at home without having to make conversation with anyone.

He said: ''It's rarer now but I do like it if I've got the house to myself.

''I don't have to say anything, don't have to talk to anybody.

''Not that I'm a grump or anything, it's just nice sometimes, y'know.''

However, the 'Luther' actor feels a ''responsibility'' to ''put on a show'' when he's out in public.

He told Red magazine: ''At the core of who I am, I'd rather sit in the corner.

''[But] I think that when you're in the public eye, you've sort of got this responsibility to always put on a show.

''So, if you put me on Graham Norton's show, I'll tell a funny story and be that guy but it's not really who I am.

''I wouldn't say I was shy growing up, but I was quieter. Children who don't have siblings can spend a lot of time by themselves and I was alright doing that.''

Idris' dad, Winston, died of cancer five years ago and the actor admitted that sparked his ''drive and ambition''.

He said: ''I was there. The greatest man in the world and I watched him die.

''I know he had all these dreams - some of them came alive but most of them didn't and then just like that, he's lying in a hospital bed, gone.

''That gave me such a profound perspective. We're all sitting there moaning about A, B, and C, but the day your heart stops, that's it.

''It changed my energy - my drive and ambition went through the roof. It makes you think, like, 'F**k, I need to just go out there and do it.' ''