Idris Elba ''loves'' experimenting with his style and his daughter has recently praised her actor father for his dapper style at the New York premiere of 'The Dark Tower'.
Idris Elba ''loves'' experimenting with his style.
The 44-year-old actor has admitted he ''loves'' fashion and exploring various trends and styles, which saw him opt for a ''preppy'' look as he adorned a Gucci suit for the New York premiere of his latest film ' The Dark Tower' on Tuesday (01.08.17).
Speaking to Entertainment Tonight about his wardrobe choices at the star studded bash, The 'Luther' star said: ''I love fashion and I love the exploration ... I am looking quite varsity today, quite preppy.''
The British hunk attended the red carpet event with his 15-year-old daughter Isan, who gave her father ''props'' for his stylish ensemble and admitted she was ''really proud'' of him.
The teenager said: ''I have to give him props for this one. I am actually really proud of him for this.''
Idris was recently named Rear of the Year, which he happily accepted, and he thinks he is deserving of the moniker, especially after he checked out his pert posterior in the days after he received the title.
Speaking previously, he said: ''It's not international, it's England. I think I'm Rear of the Year in England.
''That morning when the announcement came out, I took a good look in the mirror and I was like, 'Ok, fair enough.' ''
And the star has admitted he regularly works out, especially when he filmed his TV documentary 'Idris Elba: Fighter' because he feared he would collapse if he wasn't in peak physical condition.
He previously said: ''My doctor said, at my age, I would've collapsed within four months of training if I'd not changed my diet.
''My body would have shut down, my immune system would have been compromised and I may have caught an infection, so I wouldn't have been able to train.''
This year's Mercury Prize nominees features the best of British pop.
Situated in a scenic Cornish valley, the eleventh iteration of the Leopallooza Festival takes place near Bude in Cornwall from July 28th to July 30th.
Linkin Park have returned to America's Billboard Chart following the tragic suicide of their frontman Chester Bennington last week.
When two people from different walks of life find themselves unable to take their scheduled...
Jake Chambers is an 11-year-old boy who has been having visions of a strange other...
With his friends and his hammer, Thor is virtually unbeatable by any creature in the...
A multi-strand drama set in London, this film is very nicely shot and acted, but...
It's been 13 years since the release of the Disney/Pixar hit Finding Nemo, and filmmaker...
This is where the Star Trek franchise officially shifts from thoughtful drama into thunderous action....
When the Starship Enterprise finds itself under forceful attack, the crew on board fight to...
Dory's past has always eluded her, she's a little forgetful fish whose bright character and...
Star Trek Beyond is the thirteenth film to be released from the Star Trek franchise...
An attempt to muscle in on Luc Besson's Taken-style of thriller, this is an odd...
Using remarkably photorealistic animation, this remake of the 1967 Disney classic is warm and enjoyable,...
The filmmakers behind Tangled and Wreck-it Ralph join forces for this entertaining animated action comedy,...
Since Nemo and his father were reunited, the residents living in the coral off the...
Paris is known to have problems with pickpockets and Michael Mason is one of the...