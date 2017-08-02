Idris Elba ''loves'' experimenting with his style.

The 44-year-old actor has admitted he ''loves'' fashion and exploring various trends and styles, which saw him opt for a ''preppy'' look as he adorned a Gucci suit for the New York premiere of his latest film ' The Dark Tower' on Tuesday (01.08.17).

Speaking to Entertainment Tonight about his wardrobe choices at the star studded bash, The 'Luther' star said: ''I love fashion and I love the exploration ... I am looking quite varsity today, quite preppy.''

The British hunk attended the red carpet event with his 15-year-old daughter Isan, who gave her father ''props'' for his stylish ensemble and admitted she was ''really proud'' of him.

The teenager said: ''I have to give him props for this one. I am actually really proud of him for this.''

Idris was recently named Rear of the Year, which he happily accepted, and he thinks he is deserving of the moniker, especially after he checked out his pert posterior in the days after he received the title.

Speaking previously, he said: ''It's not international, it's England. I think I'm Rear of the Year in England.

''That morning when the announcement came out, I took a good look in the mirror and I was like, 'Ok, fair enough.' ''

And the star has admitted he regularly works out, especially when he filmed his TV documentary 'Idris Elba: Fighter' because he feared he would collapse if he wasn't in peak physical condition.

He previously said: ''My doctor said, at my age, I would've collapsed within four months of training if I'd not changed my diet.

''My body would have shut down, my immune system would have been compromised and I may have caught an infection, so I wouldn't have been able to train.''