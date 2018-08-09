British actor Idris Elba reportedly remains in the frame to replace Daniel Craig as James Bond.
The London-born actor has been persistently linked with the coveted role over recent years and movie boss Barbara Broccoli has reportedly told an industry pal ''it is time'' for a non-white star to play 007.
Director Antoine Fuqua said Barbara feels the moment has arrived for an ethnic minority actor to play Bond, adding that it will ''happen eventually''.
He said, according to the Daily Star newspaper: ''Idris could do it if he was in shape. You need a guy with physically strong presence. Idris has that.''
Idris, 45, is one of a number of big-name stars to have been linked with replacing Daniel Craig as Bond.
Last month, for instance, it was reported that Henry Cavill is training to become a qualified stuntman in order to take over the role of the British spy.
The 'Mission: Impossible - Fallout' star narrowly missed out on the role in 2006 and he is determined to get a second chance at it when the first post-Craig movie starts shooting in 2022.
A source explained: ''Henry got down to the last two to play Bond back in 2006 but lost out to Daniel as bosses thought he was too young.
''He wants to put himself in the best possible place to get the job next time and sees becoming a qualified stuntman as another impressive string to his bow.''
Henry, 35 - who currently plays Superman in the DC Extended Universe - has also spoken about his desire to play Bond.
He recently said: ''Bond would be a fun role. It's British, it's cool.
''I think now that I have my 'Mission: Impossible' badge we can do real stunts and amp it up.''
