Idris Elba says he is a very ''observant'' actor and has picked up a lot of tips from other directors to inform his own directing.
Idris Elba is a very ''observant'' actor.
The 'Luther' star has made the transition from acting to directing and believes he has picked up a lot of tips from other directors he has worked with in the past.
He told The Sunday Times' Culture magazine: ''It's not patronising. But I hope with my 25 years as an actor, I've learnt a bit from the people I've worked with. I'm very observant. I have worked with Ridley Scott twice, and it doesn't feel like he's giving you a note, rather that he is asking you for an extra contribution.''
Meanwhile, Idris previously confessed he didn't realise how ''difficult'' directing would be but he did have a lot of ''fun'' making a film for the first time.
He said: ''I consider myself fortunate to have had the opportunity to direct this material, with which I can identify quite a bit. The story takes place in London and Jamaica, and it's based on the novel [Victor Headley's 'Yardie'], which was popular urban fiction in the 1980s and 1990s. It's been a lot of fun but the hardest thing I've done. I never realised how difficult it was going to be, but I loved it and getting to spend time in Jamaica was phenomenal.''
And it was Robert De Niro who inspired Idris' acting career.
He said: ''I was inspired by Robert De Niro. I had skipped school one afternoon when I was 16 to go and see 'Once Upon A Time In America'. I was blown away by his performance. The following day, I told my school acting teacher I wanted to be like De Niro. My teacher, who believed in my talent, told me it was important to pursue your dreams, and that one day I would become a great actor. That is what set me on my way.''
The first single from Interpol's eagerly anticipated sixth studio album 'The Rover' has dropped alongside a video.
'Jumpsuit' is just one of two singles, including 'Nico and the Niners', released ahead of Twenty One Pilots' latest album 'Trench'.
They unveiled a new video showing the making of the record.
The most riotously enjoyable Marvel movie yet, this action epic benefits hugely from the decision...
With his friends and his hammer, Thor is virtually unbeatable by any creature in the...
To most of the world, Molly Bloom is a beautiful young skiing extraordinaire, but behind...
When two people from different walks of life find themselves unable to take their scheduled...
Jake Chambers is an 11-year-old boy who has been having visions of a strange other...
A multi-strand drama set in London, this film is very nicely shot and acted, but...
It's been 13 years since the release of the Disney/Pixar hit Finding Nemo, and filmmaker...
This is where the Star Trek franchise officially shifts from thoughtful drama into thunderous action....
When the Starship Enterprise finds itself under forceful attack, the crew on board fight to...
Dory's past has always eluded her, she's a little forgetful fish whose bright character and...
Star Trek Beyond is the thirteenth film to be released from the Star Trek franchise...
An attempt to muscle in on Luc Besson's Taken-style of thriller, this is an odd...
Using remarkably photorealistic animation, this remake of the 1967 Disney classic is warm and enjoyable,...