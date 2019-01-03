Idris Elba's 17-year-old daughter has branded him a ''cool dad'' after he booked a slot at Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in April.
Idris Elba is finally a ''cool dad'' after booking a slot at Coachella.
The 'Luther' star - who is also a DJ - has impressed his daughter Isan, 17, by being given the green light to perform a set at Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in April.
She said: ''It was a cool dad moment. I was looking at the list and saw Virgil Abloh, because I love Off-White, and right under him I saw Idris Elba. I was in my bed and he was sleeping, so I couldn't even say congratulations. I was like, 'What?!' I had no idea.''
And now, Isan is hoping this will be a great excuse for her to go to the annual festival.
She added to Entertainment Tonight: ''Coachella is so huge. I've never been and I want to go. Hopefully, he lets me come because I have to miss school, but [we'll see].''
It comes after Isan admitted she was left feeling ''awkward'' after her father was named People's Sexiest Man Alive earlier this month.
She said: ''Actually, I was on Instagram. PEOPLE said, 'Oh, we're announcing the Sexiest Man Alive,' and I was like, 'Oh yes, can't wait.' I wake up in the morning and it's my dad. I was like, 'This is not what I was expecting. This is not very fun.' ... When I called him the day after, not even about it, he was like, 'Do you have anything to say to me?' And I said, 'No, I don't think so.' Then he said, 'I'm the Sexiest Man Alive.' I was like, 'Oh, yeah. That. That thing. Uh, okay, cool. You're welcome.'''
