Idris Elba is ''sad'' about the advancement of technology.

The 46-year-old actor has admitted that the ''ever-increasing development'' of technology is something which concerns him, because he thinks it is more important to build real ''emotions'' between humans, rather than relying on machines.

He said: ''A part of me is sad about this ever-increasing technological development. We people have emotions, unlike computers or artificial intelligence, we can adapt.''

But the 'Hobbs & Shaw' star accepts technological advancements are ''another step on the way to evolution'', and says he's fascinated by techniques which allow users to move things with their brain waves.

Speaking in an interview with German news outlet Deutschen Presse-Agentur in Cologne, he said: ''There are even techniques with which you can use brain waves to move things. But perhaps it is only another step on the way to evolution.''

Despite being a technophobe himself, Idris is one of the actors speculated to be taking over the role of suave spy James Bond - who is known for using a variety of gadgets to save the world - when current star Daniel Craig steps down from the role after 2020's 'Bond 25'.

And whilst Idris - who would be the first black actor to nab the part - would love to make history by taking on the role, he recently admitted he's worried the public reaction would be based on his ethnicity rather than his skill.

He said: ''James Bond is a hugely coveted, iconic, beloved character, that takes audiences on this massive escapism journey.

''Of course, if someone said to me, 'Do you want to play James Bond?' I'd be like, 'Yeah!'

''That's fascinating to me. But it's not something I've expressed, like, 'Yeah, I wanna be the black James Bond'. You just get disheartened when you get people from a generational point of view going, 'It can't be'. And it really turns out to be the colour of my skin.

''Then if I get it and it didn't work, or it did work, would it be because of the colour of my skin? That's a difficult position to put myself into when I don't need to.''