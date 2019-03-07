Idris Elba is said to have entered negotiations with James Gunn and Warner Bros. about the possibility of replacing Will Smith in the 'Suicide Squad' sequel.
Idris Elba is in talks to replace Will Smith in the 'Suicide Squad' sequel.
The 'Thor' actor is said to be James Gunn and Warner Bros' first and only choice to take Smith's place after the 'I Am Legend' star, who played Deadshot in the 2016 DC ensemble movie, reportedly exited the follow-up film last week.
Sources told The Hollywood Reporter that Elba met up with Gunn last Friday (01.03.19) to discuss the motion picture, and talks are said to have gone so well that they began discussions with Warner Bros.
Margot Robbie is expected to reprise her role as Harley Quinn for the project, but another source told the publication that character Rick Flagg - who was played by Joel Kinnaman - may not appear in the sequel.
Last week, it was claimed a scheduling issue had forced Smith to back out of the next 'Suicide Squad' movie, and an ''amicable'' decision was said to have been made between the actor and the studio.
Warner Bros. is yet to confirm any of the returning talent for the planned sequel, but insiders have previously claimed the studio have always wanted its biggest stars, such as Smith, Robbie and Jared Leto, who played The Joker, back in the fold.
Gunn - who was fired from Marvel movie 'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3' by Disney over controversial past tweets - is believed to be helming the flick after it was previously revealed he is writing the script.
Production on the follow-up - which has been titled 'The Suicide Squad' and is thought to be a reboot of sorts rather than a direct sequel - is planned to start later this year.
The film's release date is currently set for August 2021.
With the 61st Grammy Awards fast approaching, we have revised the long list of nominees once again and think we've made up our mind about who will be...
After a 21-year gap between albums and a full 19-year break as a band, Sleeper seem at last to be back in earnest.
Having announced her debut album 'When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?', Billie Eilish unveils a sinister video for her new single 'Bury a...
Imagine Dragons have now unveiled the official video for their single 'Bad Liar', following their recent animated lyric video.
Brit Award-nominated Tom Walker unveils the video for his newest single 'Just You and I' taken from his debut studio album 'What a Time To Be Alive'.
Stalker Miller have seen a will and determination come to fruition with the release of their debut album 'Homegrown By Joan'.
The most riotously enjoyable Marvel movie yet, this action epic benefits hugely from the decision...
With his friends and his hammer, Thor is virtually unbeatable by any creature in the...
To most of the world, Molly Bloom is a beautiful young skiing extraordinaire, but behind...
When two people from different walks of life find themselves unable to take their scheduled...
Jake Chambers is an 11-year-old boy who has been having visions of a strange other...
A multi-strand drama set in London, this film is very nicely shot and acted, but...
It's been 13 years since the release of the Disney/Pixar hit Finding Nemo, and filmmaker...
This is where the Star Trek franchise officially shifts from thoughtful drama into thunderous action....
When the Starship Enterprise finds itself under forceful attack, the crew on board fight to...
Dory's past has always eluded her, she's a little forgetful fish whose bright character and...
Star Trek Beyond is the thirteenth film to be released from the Star Trek franchise...
An attempt to muscle in on Luc Besson's Taken-style of thriller, this is an odd...
Using remarkably photorealistic animation, this remake of the 1967 Disney classic is warm and enjoyable,...