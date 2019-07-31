Idris Elba is the ''happiest'' he has ever been since tying the knot with Sabrina Dhowre.
The 'Hobbs & Shaw' star tied the knot with Sabrina Dhowre earlier this year and he credits her for ''opening'' him up to marriage because he was so against tying the knot again.
Speaking on The View, he said: ''It's been an interesting year, a lot happened. I have been married before and I famously said I wouldn't get married again. But I met someone that opened me up. I'm actually the happiest I've been in a long time. It was love at first sight. I went out on my only day off, true story, it was a Sunday night, I went to this party and there she was. The rest is history.''
Idris had famously expressed his desire to never marry again, following the end of his marriages to Hanne Norgaard in 2003 and Sonya Nicole Hamlin in 2006.
He said in 2017: ''Am I ever gonna get remarried? I don't think so. Yeah, I don't think so. Marriage is an institution of sorts. And I've done it. It's not for everybody. It's not my life's calling.''
Idris had also confessed that proposing to Sabrina was ''the most nerve-wracking thing'' he's ever done.
He said: ''[Proposing] was the most nerve-wracking thing for me ever. But in terms of wanting to make someone feel super special and feel my love, that was pretty romantic for me ... I was at a cast and crew screening and among people I loved. We had all worked so hard for this project so I was like I'm doing it right now, here, today.''
And the 46-year-old actor feels the pair get on so well because they ''have good chemistry'' and ''share common goals''.
When asked what makes Sabrina the one, he said: ''[We] have good chemistry. She makes me laugh and we share common goals. She makes me happy. She makes me celebrate my successes and when I'm not too sure about stuff, she makes me think.''
