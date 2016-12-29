Idris Elba was happy to injure himself for his new documentary Fighter to ensure his efforts were realistic.
The British actor spent 12 months on a gruelling training regime for the three-part series, which sees him morph into a kickboxer.
At the same time as training, Idris was still filming acting projects, but that didn’t stop the professionals from pushing him as hard as they could. Idris was fully on board though, and threw himself into the challenge.
“The first thing most people say when I tell them I’m doing this is, ‘What about your face? What about your acting?’” Idris says in the documentary, reports the Daily Star.
“The truth is, people will go ‘Why is he doing it?’ I get it. I just believe anyone can do anything. Acting aside I will break my nose for this fight. I will go for it.
“It’s about heart. What I’m trying to achieve, I’ve got to attack it like a pro fighter. Otherwise it’s like a hobby.”
Earlier this year (16) Idris uploaded a snap to Instagram showing what looked like a broken nose, though he didn’t shed any light on how he was injured.
He adds in his new series that pain is not excuse to give up, rather it’s “something to be conquered”. The Luther star also admits the punishing regime is the hardest thing he’s ever done.
Three time World Thai boxing champion Kieran Keddle acted as the 44-year-old’s coach, and says Idris’ A-list status came with its own problems.
“We trained at four in the morning and 10 or 11 at night sometimes,” Kieran explained. “Then he had to go on to a movie set and know all his lines. And his fame makes him a target.”
Idris Elba: Fighter begins 17 January on Discovery.
