Idris Elba thinks John Legend ''deserves'' to be named People's Sexiest Man Alive.

The 'Luther' actor took the title last year and was happy to hand it over to the 'All of Me' singer - but doesn't think 2016 winner DWAYNE 'THE ROCK' JOHNSON will be so pleased.

Idris tweeted: ''My G Congratulations brother!!! You deserve it. DO NOT TELL @TheRock He still thinks he's got the title, I didn't have the heart to tell him when I took it.(sic)''

Idris tweeted in response to John sharing a throwback photo of himself alongside the British star and admitted he was ''perplexed'' to win.

He posted: ''1995 John would be very perplexed to be following 2018 @IdrisElba as #SexiestManAlive. Hell, 2019 John is about as equally perplexed but thank you @People for finding me sexy. I'll take it (sic)''

The 47-year-old actor previously admitted he was hoping to hold on to the title for a second year in a row.

He said: ''Let it be the first time in history that the Sexiest Man Alive is the same man two years in a row.''

And Idris felt that, having had the honour once, he will continue to be the ''sexiest'' until he dies.

He said: ''Here's my philosophy on this. It says Sexiest Man Alive. So as long as I'm alive, I'm still the sexiest.''

Meanwhile, 40-year-old John admitted he feels a lot of ''pressure'' having to follow Idris in holding the title.

He said: ''I was excited, but I was a little scared at the same time because it's a lot of pressure.

''Everyone's going to be picking me apart to see if I'm sexy enough to hold this title. I'm [also] following Idris Elba, which is not fair and is not nice to me!''