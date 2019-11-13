Idris Elba thinks John Legend ''deserves'' to be named People's Sexiest Man Alive for 2019.
Idris Elba thinks John Legend ''deserves'' to be named People's Sexiest Man Alive.
The 'Luther' actor took the title last year and was happy to hand it over to the 'All of Me' singer - but doesn't think 2016 winner DWAYNE 'THE ROCK' JOHNSON will be so pleased.
Idris tweeted: ''My G Congratulations brother!!! You deserve it. DO NOT TELL @TheRock He still thinks he's got the title, I didn't have the heart to tell him when I took it.(sic)''
Idris tweeted in response to John sharing a throwback photo of himself alongside the British star and admitted he was ''perplexed'' to win.
He posted: ''1995 John would be very perplexed to be following 2018 @IdrisElba as #SexiestManAlive. Hell, 2019 John is about as equally perplexed but thank you @People for finding me sexy. I'll take it (sic)''
The 47-year-old actor previously admitted he was hoping to hold on to the title for a second year in a row.
He said: ''Let it be the first time in history that the Sexiest Man Alive is the same man two years in a row.''
And Idris felt that, having had the honour once, he will continue to be the ''sexiest'' until he dies.
He said: ''Here's my philosophy on this. It says Sexiest Man Alive. So as long as I'm alive, I'm still the sexiest.''
Meanwhile, 40-year-old John admitted he feels a lot of ''pressure'' having to follow Idris in holding the title.
He said: ''I was excited, but I was a little scared at the same time because it's a lot of pressure.
''Everyone's going to be picking me apart to see if I'm sexy enough to hold this title. I'm [also] following Idris Elba, which is not fair and is not nice to me!''
Listen to their new single 'People Change'.
For the first, and almost certainly last, time Cambridge indie rockers Mallory Knox performed at The Booking Hall in Dover.
'Devour You' is a fantastic follow up to Starcrawler's debut album and represents a move on in terms of sound and, in part, direction.
Salvation Jayne's third birthday bash was a riot of colour and a celebration of a band very much enjoying what they do.
We're feeling the nostalgia this month.
American Thighs was released on this day in 1994.
Gloo is a new supergroup consisting of UK mystic-beat producers Iglooghost and Kai Whiston as well as nu-pop singer/producer BABii.
Listen to her new single Forgive Me now.
The most riotously enjoyable Marvel movie yet, this action epic benefits hugely from the decision...
With his friends and his hammer, Thor is virtually unbeatable by any creature in the...
To most of the world, Molly Bloom is a beautiful young skiing extraordinaire, but behind...
When two people from different walks of life find themselves unable to take their scheduled...
Jake Chambers is an 11-year-old boy who has been having visions of a strange other...
A multi-strand drama set in London, this film is very nicely shot and acted, but...
It's been 13 years since the release of the Disney/Pixar hit Finding Nemo, and filmmaker...
This is where the Star Trek franchise officially shifts from thoughtful drama into thunderous action....
When the Starship Enterprise finds itself under forceful attack, the crew on board fight to...
Dory's past has always eluded her, she's a little forgetful fish whose bright character and...
Star Trek Beyond is the thirteenth film to be released from the Star Trek franchise...
An attempt to muscle in on Luc Besson's Taken-style of thriller, this is an odd...
Using remarkably photorealistic animation, this remake of the 1967 Disney classic is warm and enjoyable,...