Idris Elba gives his wife Sabrina confidence to wear bold lipstick.

The model credits her husband for making her feel more confident in herself and her fashion and beauty choices.

She said: ''Idris is also super open and loves to give me compliments on how I look. He's been great through this whole experience and he definitely wants me to feel comfortable and stand tall. Right before we go onto the red carpet, he'll hold my hand and be very supportive. He always says how much he loves my lips too, and I think that's probably why I increasingly love a red lip. When he says, 'that looks so nice', it makes me smile.''

And the 29-year-old star admits she has been struggling to adjust with how much her life has changed since she married Idris.

She added to Harper's Bazaar magazine: ''My life has changed in the past few years in ways I could never have imagined. It's almost like I had to rediscover who I am and what I want to do. I feel like I've been reborn into a different person. Sometimes it can be horrible to have your face all over social media, but, in other ways, it has helped me grow out of my shell.

''I even have pictures of the back of my head! It's almost like if you could read a book about the way you looked and all of a sudden you see all these pages. It's actually made me get way more comfortable with myself.''