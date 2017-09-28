Idris Elba says falling in love with his girlfriend Sabrina Dhowre whilst filming romance movie 'The Mountain Between Us' was ''pretty special''.
The 45-year-old actor began dating the former Miss Vancouver winner whilst filming his upcoming romance movie 'The Mountain Between Us' in Canada, and has said that meeting her meant life imitated art in the most beautiful way.
He said: ''Falling in love while making a movie about falling in love is pretty special.''
Sabrina, 29, made her red carpet debut with Idris at Toronto International Film Festival earlier this month, and Idris admits it was ''nice'' to be able to go public with their romance.
He added to People's 'The Jess Cagle Interview': ''It definitely got noticed because I try to keep my personal life different. I think it's an interesting space, especially for her. She'd never done a red carpet before and I tend not to do that. It was nice actually.''
The 'Star Trek Beyond' actor - who has 15-year-old daughter Isan with his ex-wife Kim Norgaard, as well as three-year-old son Winston with his former partner Naiyana Garth - is believed to have been dating Sabrina for at least seven months, and it was recently revealed he is ''proud'' to show her to the world.
A source said: ''It's believed Idris and Sabrina have been dating for around seven months. They're having a great time getting to know each other and Idris feels strongly enough about Sabrina for them to be talked about in public.
''Having her on his arm on a red carpet shows how serious he is about her as he doesn't do these things lightly.
''He usually likes to keep that side of his life private but he's proud to show Sabrina off on his arm. It's been a different story for Sabrina, who has uploaded several pictures of Idris to her Snapchat account.''
