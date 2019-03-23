Idris Elba says he will know he has had a successful Coachella music festival debut if he is ''proper sweaty'' after his DJ set.
Idris Elba will know he has had a successful Coachella debut if he is ''proper sweaty'' after his set.
The 46-year-old actor and DJ has been booked to play the renowned music festival at the Empire Polo Fields in Indio, California and Idris is excited to showcase his DJ skills to a whole new audience.
He told Billboard: ''As an actor, it hit the news that I'm playing Coachella, but I'm sure most people don't know what I play: deep, techy house. I'm just excited to have been invited to one of the world's best and largest music festivals. It's a real nod to the work I've done as a DJ.
''During the last song [of each set], I normally pick up the mic and say, 'Yo, thank you very much, you've been amazing!' If I get a rapturous roar from the crowd and come offstage and my T shirt is proper sweaty, then I'll know I did all right.''
Although Idris is a hugely successful artist, he loves to mix up his career with some DJing too as it keeps him ''grounded''.
He said: ''It's one of those things that keeps me grounded. I'm not a multiplatinum artist. I don't necessarily do it for the financial benefits. I do it because I love it. I can make music on my phone, anytime, instantly. Making a film takes a long time - an average of 24 months between selling an idea and getting it onto the screen. I could make a tune today, put it on the internet by Friday and in two weeks it could be sitting on the charts. That's amazing. It's a different experience altogether.''
