Idris Elba is engaged to Sabrina Dhowre after he proposed to her during a screening for his new film 'Yardie' in Dalston, east London.
Idris Elba is engaged.
The 'Luther' star got down on one knee and asked for his girlfriend Sabrina Dhowre's hand in marriage during a packed screening for his new film 'Yardie' in Dalston, east London.
The Rio Cinema, who was holding the screening, shared the happy news on Twitter on Saturday (10.02.18), writing: ''Another @riocinema first! Still 5 days to Valentines Day but @idriselba went down on one knee and proposed to his girlfriend live on stage this morning before a preview of his film #Yardie ... She said yes and there was much clapping and cheering. (sic)''
It comes after Idris admitted he didn't want to get married again.
The 45-year-old actor - who has been divorced twice, first from Kim Norgaard, with whom he shares son Isan, and then Sonya Nicole Hamlin, who he was married to for just four months, said last year: ''Am I ever gonna get remarried? I don't think so. Yeah, I don't think so. Marriage is an institution of sorts. And I've done it. It's not for everybody. It's not my life's calling.''
His ex-wife Sonya had previously claimed he dumped her for the sake of his career but said she would be happy for him if he did want to get married again.
Speaking in 2016, she said: ''People were telling him he was going to ruin his career. He was being told it was an important part of his image to be a single sex symbol in Hollywood and being married would damage that.
''It was very sad. Idris and I were madly in love, but he was getting a lot of flak for being married. Everyone was like, 'Dude, you're the hottest sex symbol! It wasn't the right look', that's what they were telling him. I wanted to save the marriage ...
''I'd be happy for him if he got married again, and he genuinely loved that person. I'm not a jealous person. I want him to be happy, just like I'm sure he wants me to be happy. I don't think he's ever going to have a problem being lonely.''
