Idris Elba's 16-year-old daughter Isan has admitted it was ''awkward'' when she found out her father was named People's Sexiest Man Alive earlier this month.
The 16-year-old was really looking forward to finding out who had been given the honour this year and was shocked to find out it was her dad.
Isan said: ''Actually, I was on Instagram. PEOPLE said, 'Oh, we're announcing the Sexiest Man Alive,' and I was like, 'Oh yes, can't wait.' I wake up in the morning and it's my dad. I was like, 'This is not what I was expecting. This is not very fun.' ... When I called him the day after, not even about it, he was like, 'Do you have anything to say to me?' And I said, 'No, I don't think so.' Then he said, 'I'm the Sexiest Man Alive.' I was like, 'Oh, yeah. That. That thing. Uh, okay, cool. You're welcome.'''
And Isan admits she has been ''teased'' a lot by her friends at school since the news broke, but insists it's all been done ''in a nice away''.
She told People magazine: ''It's definitely a topic around school, so I'm the one being teased about it, in a nice way. It's a joking kind of way, but it gets awkward sometimes.''
Idris had previously admitted it was an ''ego boost'' to receive the news.
Asked what he thought about the whole thing, he said: ''I was like, 'Come on, no way. Really?' Looked in the mirror, I checked myself out. I was like, 'Yeah, you are kind of sexy today.' But it was just a nice feeling. It was a nice surprise - an ego boost for sure.''
