Idris Elba features on Wiley's new track 'Boasty' with Stefflon Don and Sean Paul.
Idris Elba has released a collaboration with Wiley, Stefflon Don and Sean Paul.
The 'Luther' actor regularly spins the decks at festivals across the globe and is set to perform at Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in April.
Ahead of the huge gig, the 46-year-old actor-and-DJ has dropped 'Boasty', which he is featured on with the grime star, 'Envy Us' hitmaker and dancehall king.
The track was co-produced by British producer Toddla T and Rotterdam's Mucky, and sees the Golden Globe winner spit bars on the Caribbean-tinged track.
Idris - who runs the record label 7 Wallace and has released three EPS: 'High Class Problems Vol. 1', 'Big Man' and 'King Among Kings' - recently admitted getting to play Coachella is a ''lifetime ambition''.
The 'Mountain Between Us' star can't wait to fulfil his dream and perform for all of his fans at the event.
He said: ''I'm gonna rock Coachella. I can't wait. It's a lifetime ambition to play Coachella for any DJ, for any artist so we're going in.''
Idris' 17-year-old daughter Isan - whom he has with ex-wife Hanne Norgaard - admitted she finally has a ''cool dad'' after he landed the festival booking.
She said ''It was a cool dad moment. I was looking at the list and saw Virgil Abloh, because I love Off-White, and right under him I saw Idris Elba. I was in my bed and he was sleeping, so I couldn't even say congratulations. I was like, 'What?!' I had no idea.''
And Isan was hoping this will be a great excuse for her to go to the annual festival.
She added: ''Coachella is so huge. I've never been and I want to go. Hopefully, he lets me come because I have to miss school, but [we'll see].''
'Boasty' is out now.
