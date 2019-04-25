Actor-and-DJ Idris Elba has dropped his Kah-Lo song 'Ballie' after perfuming the song during his debut Coachella set.
Idris Elba has released his Kah-Lo collaboration 'Ballie'.
The British actor-and-DJ gave the hip-hop/house track featuring the Nigerian star - who is best known for providing the vocals to Riton's Grammy-nominated hit 'Rinse and Repeat' - its live debut when he played Coachella recently and wanted to release it ''immediately'' afterwards via his own London based label 7Wallace.
Idris said: ''Bong Ballie is slang for Everything Everything is Good.
''Kah-Lo and I wanted to fuse hip hop and house and she was so easy to work with.
''I played this tune out for the first time at Coachella and it went off... I knew I had to put it out immediately.''
Kah-Lo said it was ''a pleasure'' getting to work with the 46-year-old superstar and it was a ''big thrill'' performing the track with him during his first ever set at the California festival.
She added: ''It was such a pleasure working with Idris on this, it's a fun track that exudes all the confidence and that's the mood right now.
''It was a big thrill performing at Coachella with him, the crowd responded so well to it.''
'Ballie' comes hot off the heels of Idris dropping the popular track 'Boasty' with Wiley, Stefflon Don and Sean Paul.
The song was co-produced by British producer Toddla T and Rotterdam's Mucky, and sees the Golden Globe winner spit bars on the Caribbean-tinged track.
Meanwhile, Idris - who has released three EPS; 'High Class Problems Vol. 1', 'Big Man' and 'King Among Kings' - fulfilled a dream of his by performing at Coachella.
The 'Turn Up Charlie' star was supported by his fiancé Sabrina Dhowre and his daughter Isan, 17, as he took to the stage on April 13.
He remixed a number of popular songs in his set including Deborah Cox's 'Just Be Good To Me' and 'This Is America' by Childish Gambino, who had headlined the Friday night of the festival.
'Ballie' is out now on all major streaming services.
