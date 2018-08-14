Idris Elba span the decks at the wedding of his pal Julian Dunkerton, who co-founded fashion brand Superdry.
Idris Elba DJ-ed at the wedding of his Superdry co-founder pal Julian Dunkerton.
The 45-year-old actor span the decks after the 53-year-old businessman - who is said to have amassed a £366 million fortune - and his wife Jade Holland Cooper tied the knot at their lavish ceremony.
According to the Daily Mail newspaper, the happy couple's big day is thought to have taken place in the Cotswolds.
Julian also enlisted Craig David to perform at the nuptials, and the 37-year-old singer serenaded Jade at the wedding, and appeared to enjoy himself.
He took to Twitter to share a video of himself and Idris embracing behind the decks.
Craig wrote: ''Shaken not stirred @idriselba (sic)''
Jade also took to Instagram to post a similar clip of the pair hugging while entertaining the crowd.
She captioned the video: ''I think it was safe to say the party went OFF - yes @craigdavid smashed it @idriselba @sabrinadhowre (sic)''
This isn't the first time 'Luther' star Idris has span the decks at a prestigious nuptials this year.
In May, the 'Avengers: Infinity War' star manned the DJ both at Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's wedding reception at Frogmore House, Windsor, south east England.
He is said to have played Luther Vandross's 'Never Too Much' while the beautiful bride and her pals danced the night away.
When he is not playing songs and filming TV shows or movies, Idris likes to check out the latest beats to ensure he's keeping up with the big tunes ready for his next DJ set.
He recently said: ''I tend not to listen to chart-topping stuff, I'm always digging for new s**t.
''I'm in DJ season so listening to a lot of new house and what I play. I love hip hop so I'm always looking for the new album and what's dropping next, hearing what they've got to say.
''I've just got into Nas' album, Travis Scott's album which is pretty cool. It's a good year for music.''
