Idris Elba didn't want to get married again until he met his third wife Sabrina Dhowre.

The couple - who got engaged in 2018 - wed in a secret ceremony in Morocco in April, and the 'Luther' star has admitted that the 29-year-old model altered his perspective on marriage, whilst he gushed that they have been ''literally inseparable'' since they met two years ago.

Speaking to the July issue of British Vogue magazine, Idris admitted: ''We've been literally inseparable since we met.

''You know, I'm 47 this year, been married and lived a full life before I even met Sabrina.

''It wasn't something that I wanted to do, get married again. But...''

The 'Avengers: Infinity War' actor also credits Sabrina with ''nurturing'' his ''best side'' and aiding him in growing deeper connections with his oldest friends.

He added: ''Sabrina has deepened friendships with people I've known longer than [her], nurturing the best side of me to make me connect to my friends more.''

Idris was previously married to Hanne Norgaard, with whom he shares daughter Isan, 17, and his second marriage to Sonya Nicole Hamlin lasted four months.

Idris also has five-year-old son Winston with ex Naiyana Garth.

Meanwhile, the DJ-and-rapper previously admitted that proposing to Sabrina was ''the most nerve-wracking thing'' he's ever done.

Whilst he was incredibly nervous throughout the whole exchange, he also made sure to make the proposal ''pretty romantic''.

He said: ''[Proposing] was the most nerve-wracking thing for me ever. But in terms of wanting to make someone feel super special and feel my love, that was pretty romantic for me.''

Idris was originally planning to propose to Sabrina on Valentine's Day 2018, but after seeing ''that was going to be problematic'', he decided to do it at a screening for his film 'Yardie', which he directed.

He said: ''I was at a cast and crew screening and among people I loved. We had all worked so hard for this project so I was like I'm doing it right now, here, today.''

When asked what makes Sabrina ''The One'', Idris said: ''[We] have good chemistry. She makes me laugh and we share common goals. She makes me happy. She makes me celebrate my successes and when I'm not too sure about stuff, she makes me think.''