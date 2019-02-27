Idris Elba is determined to keep his People's Sexiest Man Alive title until he dies because the thinks the title dictates that he can.
The 46-year-old actor received the magazine's annual honour in 2018 and he has joked he will continue to reign as the world's top hunk because the title dictates him to be the sexiest man for as long as he lives.
Appearing on 'The Ellen Degeneres Show' on Wednesday (27.02.19), he said: ''Here's my philosophy on this. It says Sexiest Man Alive. So as long as I'm alive, I'm still the sexiest.''
During his appearance on the talk show, Idris discussed his proposal to Sabrina Dhowre and how he had to change his plans after his original scheme fell through.
He said: ''It was like two days before Valentine's and I had this ring in my pocket, it was burning a hole. And then Valentine's came and she had to fly somewhere, so there was a likelihood I wasn't going to see her on Valentine's Day. So I made this movie, and Sab was on the set every day. She knew the whole crew. So at the screening, it was a private screening for the cast and crew, and I just dropped to one knee. It was very nerve-wracking.''
The 'Luther' star - who has two children, daughter Isan, 17, and son Winston, four, from previous relationships - wasn't expecting the moment to go viral.
He added: ''Yeah, I didn't expect it to quite make British news and American news and Japanese news, for that matter. It was quite a public affair. But it really wasn't meant to be on the news.''
