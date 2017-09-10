Idris Elba is reportedly dating beauty queen Sabrina Dhowre, who was crowned Miss Vancouver in 2014.
The 45-year-old actor is believed to have struck up a relationship with the American actress and model - who was crowned Miss Vancouver in 2014 - as long as ''seven months'' ago, and things are reportedly already heating up between the pair as the notoriously private Idris is ''proud'' to show her to the world.
A source told The Sun on Sunday newspaper: ''It's believed Idris and Sabrina have been dating for around seven months. They're having a great time getting to know each other and Idris feels strongly enough about Sabrina for them to be talked about in public.
''Having her on his arm on a red carpet shows how serious he is about her as he doesn't do these things lightly.
''He usually likes to keep that side of his life private but he's proud to show Sabrina off on his arm. It's been a different story for Sabrina, who has uploaded several pictures of Idris to her Snapchat account.''
The 'Star Trek Beyond' actor's new relationship comes after he split with his on/off girlfriend Naiyana Garth - with whom he has three-year-old son Winston - last year.
Despite their romance moving at lightning speed, there might not be a wedding on the cards for the pair as the 'Pacific Rim' star - who also has 15-year-old daughter Isan with his first wife Kim Norgaard - recently said he wouldn't marry again after having already been a husband twice.
Idris - who was also married to Sonya Hamlin for four months in 2006 - said: ''Am I ever gonna get remarried? I don't think so.
''Yeah, I don't think so. Marriage is an institution of sorts. And I've done it. It's not for everybody. It's not my life's calling.''
